@JeremyECrawford With the Grave Domain in Xanathar's Guide to Everything, does the "Path to the Grave" feature only apply vulnerability, but keep immunity and resistance intact? It doesn't say that it removes resistances/immunity, but in the Unearthed Arcana it did. Intended? — Angus Surber (@AngusKhan21) November 14, 2017

Path to the Grave intentionally doesn't remove immunity or resistance. #DnD https://t.co/e4APj0XgqK — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2017

So how would that work? Would the creature have vulnerability, or immunity? — Westley Braswell (@WestleyBraswell) November 14, 2017