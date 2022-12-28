@JeremyECrawford With the Grave Domain in Xanathar's Guide to Everything, does the "Path to the Grave" feature only apply vulnerability, but keep immunity and resistance intact? It doesn't say that it removes resistances/immunity, but in the Unearthed Arcana it did. Intended?
— Angus Surber (@AngusKhan21) November 14, 2017
Path to the Grave intentionally doesn't remove immunity or resistance. #DnD https://t.co/e4APj0XgqK
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2017
So how would that work? Would the creature have vulnerability, or immunity?
— Westley Braswell (@WestleyBraswell) November 14, 2017
If a creature is immune to a damage type, giving them vulnerability or resistance to it doesn't do anything. If a creature somehow has resistance and vulnerability to the same damage type, follow the rule in the Player's Handbook (p. 197). #DnD https://t.co/qwnv8ekhYH
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2017
2 thoughts on “Does the “Path to the Grave” feature only apply vulnerability, but keep immunity and resistance intact?”
I don’t understand the feature. I can only imagine that it temporarily removes resistance and immunity for the next attack, so that undead and lycanthropes would take normal damage from normal weapon attacks. Red dragons could take fire damage for the next attack only. It is not max damage, right? Just standard rolled damage for the next attack without doubling the damage.
I need an example.
If you use Path To The Grave against a creature with immunity to a certain damage type, and your ally hits it with an attack that deals that damage type, the damage is first reduced to 0 (for the immunity), and then doubled (for the vulnerability), and double 0 is still 0, so applying vulnerability on a creature for a damage type they’re already immune to, means they stay immune… Example: A Fire Elemental is immune to Fire Damage, a Grave Cleric uses Path To The Grave, and then a Wizard hits it with a Fireball, rolling 23 damage. This is reduced to 0, then doubled to 0…
If you use Path To The Grave against a creature with resistance to a certain damage type, and your ally hits it with an attack that deals that damage type, the damage is first halved (for the resistance), and then doubled (for the vulnerability). Example: A Duergar Warlord is resistant to Poison, and a Rogue hits it with a Poisoned Dagger, rolling 7 Poison damage, after the Grave Cleric used Path To The Grave – the 7 damage is halved to 3.5, then rounded down to 3 (for resistance), then this 3 is doubled to 6 (for vulnerability).
Path To The Grave only truly doubles the damage when the affected creature has neither resistance or immunity… It ensures (nearly) the rolled damage if the creature has resistance… It still results in 0 damage if the creature is immune…