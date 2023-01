@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD XtE is an amazing book and has created just as many amazing questions. Here's mine: is piercing arrow considered an 'attack'?

The text of Piercing Arrow refers to the attack that delivers it. That means it's part of an attack, even though it doesn't involve an attack roll. It's exceptional that way. #DnD https://t.co/LriCoqQBWv

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 1, 2017