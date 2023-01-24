@JeremyECrawford Hi Jeremy, does a Rakshasa's 'Limited Magic Immunity' protect it from weapons enhanced by shillelagh or the magic weapon spell since they are spell effects?
— Giles (@GilesWater) November 20, 2017
Shillelagh and magic weapon are spells. Limited Magic Immunity prevents a rakshasa from being affected by spells of 6th level or lower, unless it wishes to be. #DnD https://t.co/I2yAzZwzW5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 21, 2017
One thought on “Does a Rakshasa’s ‘Limited Magic Immunity’ protect it from weapons enhanced by Shillelagh?”
“Shillelagh and magic weapon are spells. Limited Magic Immunity prevents a rakshasa from being affected by spells of 6th level or lower, unless it wishes to be.”
Except the spells Shillelagh and Magic Weapon do not target or affect the Rakshasa – they target and affect the weapons they are cast on.
Would you argue that casting Transmute Rock and creating a pit of mud underneath the Rakshasa has no effect?
Surely it would still fall into the mud and suffer all the effects of such, despite the mud being crated by a spell? Surely it doesn’t make any sense at all for it to instead walk around on top of the mud as if it were still stone?
Can a Rakshasa see creatures or objects that have been made Invisible by a spell? Would it take no damage from being struck by an object which was set into motion by a spell? Would it not slip on ice created by a spell?
Shillelagh and Magic Weapon are -Transmutation- spells. They change the very nature of the things they affect. They temporarily turn ordinary weapons into more powerful magical weapons. And a Rakshasa does not gain any special protection from magical weapons due to Limited Magic Immunity.