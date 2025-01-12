Is Magic Missile an ‘attack’?

@JeremyECrawford if I cast Magic Missile at a Hexed target, does it take an extra 1d6 necrotic, or 3d6 extra? or none, because Magic Missile is not an ‘attack’?
— Mavalanche (@aus_maverick) December 8, 2016
Magic missile isn’t an attack. #DnD https://t.co/i7veBQatmX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
@El_Dodgero @DnDDomain @aus_maverickyes it is, and rules lawyers are never welcome in my games. By rule, magic missile doesn’t involve an attack, but as DM, you’re empowered to ignore/change rules.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
@El_Dodgero @DnDDomain @aus_maverick“casts Magic Missile at you, they are attacking. It does damage & isn’t friendly.” Again, you are welcome to ignore the rules. That is the prerogative of the DM.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
@El_Dodgero @DnDDomain @aus_maverickAgain, I’m not ignoring the rules. Those aren’t the rules. Those are things written in 5e books. My tweets are about the official rules of 5E. Whatever rules you’re using, I hope you’re having fun.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Hmm weird ruling. Caster causes damage to a target, so imo it is attack. The lack of attackroll doesn’t change that.
— Jan Verbruggen (@NowredEQ) December 8, 2016
Dealing damage doesn’t make something an attack. See “Making an Attack” (PH, 194) for what the rules consider to be an attack. #DnD https://t.co/nWWmc5z3w0
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Are there any other spells that do damage to a target that you don’t consider an attack? Just curious.
— Jan Verbruggen (@NowredEQ) December 8, 2016
If a spell doesn’t involve an attack roll and no attack is mentioned in its text, the spell doesn’t include an attack. #DnD https://t.co/NZRXHINkJV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
@erifnevow @NowredEQAn effect can deal damage too. Lava doesn’t attack you, but it hurts you. Exactly.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
@jaa0109Would Wall of Fire be a good example? Wall of fire does, indeed, lack an attack roll or any mention of an attack. It delivers damage via a saving throw.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
Fireball, lightning bolt, and wall of fire are examples of spells that deal damage (via a saving throw) and don’t involve an attack. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
@StreamQuestsis an absolute inspiration how he keeps cool while some people insist on being aggressive and unreasonable. Much appreciated!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
4 thoughts on “Is Magic Missile an ‘attack’?”
You got to love it when people try to school the game designers on what the rules are.
You got to love it when game designers write rules that are so dumb, people need to school them on what good rules should be.
“That volcano attacked me!”
Yeah, school away…
Ok, but if a volcano decided to do harm to you, it could reasonably called an attack. 😀