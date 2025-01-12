Is Magic Missile an ‘attack’?

@JeremyECrawford if I cast Magic Missile at a Hexed target, does it take an extra 1d6 necrotic, or 3d6 extra? or none, because Magic Missile is not an ‘attack’? — Mavalanche (@aus_maverick) December 8, 2016

@El_Dodgero @DnDDomain @aus_maverickyes it is, and rules lawyers are never welcome in my games. By rule, magic missile doesn’t involve an attack, but as DM, you’re empowered to ignore/change rules. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016

@El_Dodgero @DnDDomain @aus_maverick“casts Magic Missile at you, they are attacking. It does damage & isn’t friendly.” Again, you are welcome to ignore the rules. That is the prerogative of the DM. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016

@El_Dodgero @DnDDomain @aus_maverickAgain, I’m not ignoring the rules. Those aren’t the rules. Those are things written in 5e books. My tweets are about the official rules of 5E. Whatever rules you’re using, I hope you’re having fun. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Hmm weird ruling. Caster causes damage to a target, so imo it is attack. The lack of attackroll doesn’t change that. — Jan Verbruggen (@NowredEQ) December 8, 2016

Dealing damage doesn’t make something an attack. See “Making an Attack” (PH, 194) for what the rules consider to be an attack. #DnD https://t.co/nWWmc5z3w0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Are there any other spells that do damage to a target that you don’t consider an attack? Just curious. — Jan Verbruggen (@NowredEQ) December 8, 2016

If a spell doesn’t involve an attack roll and no attack is mentioned in its text, the spell doesn’t include an attack. #DnD https://t.co/NZRXHINkJV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016

@erifnevow @NowredEQAn effect can deal damage too. Lava doesn’t attack you, but it hurts you. Exactly. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016

@jaa0109Would Wall of Fire be a good example? Wall of fire does, indeed, lack an attack roll or any mention of an attack. It delivers damage via a saving throw. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016

Fireball, lightning bolt, and wall of fire are examples of spells that deal damage (via a saving throw) and don’t involve an attack. #DnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016