2 thoughts on “Can a wizard chose themself as a protected person in the Sculpt Spells feature?

    • Victor Wilburn says:

      Of course it applies to AoE spells. It applies to any spell that affects other creatures. But the benefits of the feature only applies to “other creatures” that are affected by that spell, not every creature affected by that spell, so that excludes the caster.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.