@LifeNeedsThingscan a wizard chose themself as a protected person in the Sculpt Spells feature? The book says “affects other creatures” No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 13, 2017
@LifeNeedsThingscan a wizard chose themself as a protected person in the Sculpt Spells feature? The book says “affects other creatures” No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 13, 2017
2 thoughts on “Can a wizard chose themself as a protected person in the Sculpt Spells feature?”
So, couldn’t “affects other creatures” apply to an AOE spell? So, the wizard is at the center of a AOE effect. It affects everything around the wizard…
Of course it applies to AoE spells. It applies to any spell that affects other creatures. But the benefits of the feature only applies to “other creatures” that are affected by that spell, not every creature affected by that spell, so that excludes the caster.