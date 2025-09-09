Is concentration noticeable?

@JeremyECrawford Is concentration something that is noticeable by others, while a spell caster is maintaining a spell?
— Michael Freeman (@mykesfree) September 7, 2015
Concentration isn't meant to be conspicuous. I'd let a successful Wisdom (Insight) check notice it. https://t.co/JWZUjzQ6gG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015
@imnotasnowflake @mykesfreewhat would the base difficulty of that be?
The DC is up to the DM. As DM, I go with 15+ or a contest with Charisma (Deception).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015
@mykesfreeWouldn’t Arcana be a better choice, since it is an underused skill?
I could see using Wisdom (Insight), Wisdom (Arcana), or Intelligence (Arcana).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015