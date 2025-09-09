@JeremyECrawford On Huge and larger creatures, it disintegrates a portion of the creature. Possible to aim for heart or head?
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) September 5, 2015
Creature size doesn't matter to the disintegrate spell. https://t.co/8Mjio5ogIT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015
@jaa0109 I was referencing the last portion of the spells description. If Huge, disintegrates a 10ft portion of the creature.
That portion of the spell description is about objects and creations of force.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015