Size doesn’t matter to the disintegrate

@JeremyECrawford On Huge and larger creatures, it disintegrates a portion of the creature. Possible to aim for heart or head?

@jaa0109 I was referencing the last portion of the spells description. If Huge, disintegrates a 10ft portion of the creature.

That portion of the spell description is about objects and creations of force.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015