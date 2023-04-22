hey @JeremyECrawford, is Bigby's Hand actually flying e.g. is it's movement speed = flying speed? The spell doesn't seem to describe it as neither "walking" nor "flying" — KiwiMayCry (@KiwiMayCry) March 14, 2018

Bigby's hand doesn't have a speed. As the spellcaster, you can magically move the hand in any direction. #DnD https://t.co/UtOL7WnWqi — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018