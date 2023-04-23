@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Can you ready a Green Flame Blade / Booming Blade spells? The melee attack of those spells are made when you cast them. This occur on your Ready Action (cast time) or on your Trigger Reaction (release)? — Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) March 14, 2018

If you can ready spells, then you can ready those cantrips IIRC — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 14, 2018

You can ready any spell that has a casting time of 1 action. None of the spell's effects, including those of green-flame blade and booming blade, occur until you release the spell. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018

Tks for the clarification. I was confused because of the RAW of those cantrips: “As part of the action used to cast this spell, you must make a melee attack…”. In the specific case of Ready action, I was confused what action that RAW would be referring to. Those spells are oddballs. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018