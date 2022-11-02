is an attack roll the d20 roll, or does it already include the modifiers? there seems to be a lot of different opinions…. To make sure we're on the same page, I'm going to start with a question. Have you read "Attack Rolls" (PH, 194)? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 20, 2017

Yes. It looks to me that the ‘attack roll’ is the d20+modifiers, but others say that the ‘attack roll’ is the d20 roll alone, without mods. What specific game feature is prompting concern about this distinction? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 20, 2017