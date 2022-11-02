Do Mystics count as spellcasters for the purpose of attuning to magic items?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Hi masters! Do warlocks and mystics count as spellcasters for the purpose of attuning to magic items? Thanks!
For magic item attunement, you count as a spellcaster if you can cast a spell using your own features, not a magic item (DMG, 137–8). #DnD https://t.co/kJzyO2lFw0
So warlocks yes but mystics no then?
The mystic (w/o subclass) has no spellcasting feature, yet a particular mystic might cast spells. Many things grant spellcasting. #DnD https://t.co/j0BYeTvzEP
Does the Magic Initiate feat grant Spellcasting as a "feature" of your class?
The Magic Initiate feat gives you the ability to cast three spells—that's spellcasting. It doesn't give you the Spellcasting feature. #DnD https://t.co/ulwXb66lNs
any class with a feature that says "you can cast" is considered a caster then? Shadow/Elements monks both have this kind of class feature
If you can cast even one spell on your own—not with something like a magic item—you're a spellcaster, Harry. #DnD https://t.co/CX1ufTdfYa
Right, including a subclass feature or feat, also including races with spells I think. what about Totem Barbarians? Ritual casting count?
Rituals and cantrips are spells, even though they don't require spell slots. Casting either one is casting a spell. #DnD https://t.co/bD9GQojBQr
Wu Jen Mystics can cast spells at 6th level… They are, indeed, spellcasters.
but then wouldn’t Magic Initiate make you a soellcaster for the purpose of attuning to magic items as it allows you to cast spells?Yes, it does.
Does that mean all High/Dark Elves and Tieflings that have racial traits that grant the ability to cast a spell are considered spellcasters?
If you have racial trait that gives you the ability to cast one or more spells, you are, indeed, a spellcaster. #DnD https://t.co/Ofna6JmM83
Thanks for the clarification, I really appreciate the help! With the release of the Guide to Everything, will there be Mystic magic items?
The mystic is still a ways off from being added to the game officially. Not this year. #DnD https://t.co/zr9hdspIHS
