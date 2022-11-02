Do Mystics count as spellcasters for the purpose of attuning to magic items?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Hi masters! Do warlocks and mystics count as spellcasters for the purpose of attuning to magic items? Thanks! — Mayhern (@MayhernBR) July 13, 2017

For magic item attunement, you count as a spellcaster if you can cast a spell using your own features, not a magic item (DMG, 137–8). #DnD https://t.co/kJzyO2lFw0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 13, 2017

So warlocks yes but mystics no then? — Krzysztof Piwowarski (@Cat_In_Pyjamas) July 14, 2017

The mystic (w/o subclass) has no spellcasting feature, yet a particular mystic might cast spells. Many things grant spellcasting. #DnD https://t.co/j0BYeTvzEP — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 14, 2017

Does the Magic Initiate feat grant Spellcasting as a "feature" of your class? — Jason Portt (@GrantsHero) July 14, 2017

The Magic Initiate feat gives you the ability to cast three spells—that's spellcasting. It doesn't give you the Spellcasting feature. #DnD https://t.co/ulwXb66lNs — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 14, 2017

any class with a feature that says "you can cast" is considered a caster then? Shadow/Elements monks both have this kind of class feature — Carson (@Beareaucracry) July 14, 2017

If you can cast even one spell on your own—not with something like a magic item—you're a spellcaster, Harry. #DnD https://t.co/CX1ufTdfYa — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 14, 2017

Right, including a subclass feature or feat, also including races with spells I think. what about Totem Barbarians? Ritual casting count? — Die O' Beetus (@DoctorBadWolf) July 14, 2017

Rituals and cantrips are spells, even though they don't require spell slots. Casting either one is casting a spell. #DnD https://t.co/bD9GQojBQr — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 14, 2017

Wu Jen Mystics can cast spells at 6th level… They are, indeed, spellcasters. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 14, 2017

but then wouldn’t Magic Initiate make you a soellcaster for the purpose of attuning to magic items as it allows you to cast spells?Yes, it does. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 14, 2017

Does that mean all High/Dark Elves and Tieflings that have racial traits that grant the ability to cast a spell are considered spellcasters? — Tyler Ryan (@TySQL) July 14, 2017

If you have racial trait that gives you the ability to cast one or more spells, you are, indeed, a spellcaster. #DnD https://t.co/Ofna6JmM83 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 14, 2017

Thanks for the clarification, I really appreciate the help! With the release of the Guide to Everything, will there be Mystic magic items? — Josh Tegarden (@josh_tegarden) July 14, 2017