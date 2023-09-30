Is an "Archmage" a wizard? It states level 18 spellcaster with wizard spells prepared. In a debate with someone if this falls under the "spellcasting" feature of a wizard, for the sake of Magic Jar. Could they use the archmage's spells?

The archmage in the D&D Monster Manual isn't a wizard per se, but it does use the wizard spell list. And it's considered a wizard for the purpose of magic item attunement. For more info, see "Spellcasting" on page 10 of the Monster Manual. #DnD https://t.co/ydotjP4rUQ

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 10, 2020