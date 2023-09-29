Does the monetary value of the component now negate being able to use your Pact of the Blade weapon or Shadow Blade in conjunction with Booming Blade?

  1. D. Walker says:

    My issue with this change is that I don’t understand why it was done.

    If someone wants to use something worthless like a rock as an improvised weapon through which they will channel their magical power, why is that a problem? What is the POINT of a minimum gold value, particularly one set so low as to not matter except in the most fringiest of fringe cases?

    What’s so problematic about those fringe cases that this change was necessary? Because it has introduced a lot of uncertainty and confusion for a lot of people, outside of those extreme fringe cases.

    What real benefit is there which counterbalances and justifies that seemingly needless cost? Because I simply can’t see one.

    Honestly, this is just one more thing for players to get confused about and argue with their DMs over, and one more thing for me personally to houserule. It’s simply bad design – it muddies things and makes more work for people, for no benefit.

  2. David says:

    I think the point was that giving it a monetary value means you can not sub out the weapon for an arcane focus. I am not even sure how that would work with BB or GFB but if a component does not have a value it can be substituted with a component pouch, arcane focus or holy symbol.

