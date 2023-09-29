This question relates to the SCAG errata regarding Booming Blade… does the monetary value of the component now negate being able to use your Pact of the Blade weapon or Shadow Blade in conjunction with Booming Blade?
If a D&D warlock creates a weapon with Pact of the Blade, that weapon has the value indicated in chapter 5 of the Player's Handbook (the text of Pact of the Blade directs the reader to that chapter to choose the weapon).
Shadow blade, in contrast, weaves together gloom. #DnD https://t.co/aKwfyUduo3
Don’t suppose you’re willing to explain the reasoning, here? The Pact of the Blade feature instructs you to pick a weapon from chapter 5 of the Player's Handbook. There you find the information for the weapon you chose, including its gp value, damage, weight, and properties.
Also, what is the value of an Improvised Weapon in this regard? Is it based on the value of the object?
Items in D&D have the value specified for them in the "Equipment" chapter of the Player's Handbook. If an item doesn't appear there or in another rulebook, the DM determines that item's value, if any. #DnD https://t.co/KsrskTh5p6
The Shadow Blade itself says “It counts as a simple melee weapon with which you are proficient.” All simple melee weapons are given a value as per Chapter 5 of the Player’s Handbook, and all those values allow it to work with the new version of Booming Blade.I can't stop finding ways to make it work, all RAW and supported by Jeremy's rulings (per the warlock pact weapon and improvised weapons).
As DM, I'd totally let the combo work. Shadow Blade creates a simple melee weapon, and if another rule cares about that weapon's value, I'd pick a value from the list of simple melee weapons in the Player's Handbook and apply that value ad hoc to the shadowy blade.
My issue with this change is that I don’t understand why it was done.
If someone wants to use something worthless like a rock as an improvised weapon through which they will channel their magical power, why is that a problem? What is the POINT of a minimum gold value, particularly one set so low as to not matter except in the most fringiest of fringe cases?
What’s so problematic about those fringe cases that this change was necessary? Because it has introduced a lot of uncertainty and confusion for a lot of people, outside of those extreme fringe cases.
What real benefit is there which counterbalances and justifies that seemingly needless cost? Because I simply can’t see one.
Honestly, this is just one more thing for players to get confused about and argue with their DMs over, and one more thing for me personally to houserule. It’s simply bad design – it muddies things and makes more work for people, for no benefit.
I think the point was that giving it a monetary value means you can not sub out the weapon for an arcane focus. I am not even sure how that would work with BB or GFB but if a component does not have a value it can be substituted with a component pouch, arcane focus or holy symbol.