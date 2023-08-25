Is a Wizard unable to regain spell slots after completing a long rest when affected by Nightmare Haunting (MM 178)?

Is a Wizard unable to regain spell slots and change their list of spells after finishing/completing a long rest when affected by Nightmare Haunting (MM 178)? Or are the benefits from the rest limited to those on PH 186?

If you're affected by the night hag's Nightmare Haunting during a short/long rest, you gain no benefits from that rest.

In D&D, a rest's benefits are extensible. Some of its benefits come from the rest rules (PH 186), and some might come from a feature like Arcane Recovery. #DnD https://t.co/KWVQR7Vuif

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 17, 2020