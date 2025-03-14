@JeremyECrawford Is a glass window considered a total cover for the purpose of targeting a creature with Hold Person spell? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) November 28, 2016

A solid obstacle, regardless of material, can provide total cover. A closed window counts. #DnD https://t.co/1gIlswOaSa — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2016

@NTMTOPodcastThat’s a good interpretation of rules as written – but is it really how you’d rule as a DM for this spell? Yep. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 30, 2016