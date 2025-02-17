Could a dragonborn druid use breath weapon while wildshaped into, like, a wolf?
The dragonborn’s Breath Weapon trait requires exhalation. No anatomy is specified. Does your beast form have a mouth? You can exhale. #DnD https://t.co/9kL6dk7ByC
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2016
@cooperii @platostotle @MarkSparklFarklButterflies breath thru pores in carapace. AOE radius ctr’ed on character! RAW+Science However you’re exhaling, the area of effect is determined by your draconic ancestry.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2016
This is a bad ruling because it doesn’t conform to any internal logic for the game.
*Wellll*… it *does*, per the metaphysics established/clarified (at least when/where such is) of 5E. In the case of Wild Shape, the feature allows for “x” racial/class abilities to be used/manifested through the beast form assumed (unlike with Polymorph, for example, which doesn’t), so long as the form as the basic form to do “x”. If the beast has a mouth/can exhale, it can channel the draconic breath ability the druid might racially possess. (As JC notes, however, it is still bound by the parameters of the breath ability as-indicated, so that slightly alters how “x” might work through “y” form.)