Could a dragonborn druid use breath weapon while wildshaped into, like, a wolf?

Could a dragonborn druid use breath weapon while wildshaped into, like, a wolf?

    • tideoftime says:

      *Wellll*… it *does*, per the metaphysics established/clarified (at least when/where such is) of 5E. In the case of Wild Shape, the feature allows for “x” racial/class abilities to be used/manifested through the beast form assumed (unlike with Polymorph, for example, which doesn’t), so long as the form as the basic form to do “x”. If the beast has a mouth/can exhale, it can channel the draconic breath ability the druid might racially possess. (As JC notes, however, it is still bound by the parameters of the breath ability as-indicated, so that slightly alters how “x” might work through “y” form.)

