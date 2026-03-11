@JeremyECrawford @Apsco60 is a dragons breath magical then?
— Grant Myers (@realgrantmyers) February 8, 2016
The breath weapon of a typical dragon is not magical. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 8, 2016
2 thoughts on “Is a dragons breath magical?”
Checking this today (03/04/2020), and it appears Crawford’s tweet is gone. Is that right?
Mighty André
The tweet answer from Jeremy is in the post.
You can also che Sageadvice compendium page 17 where you can find an exaustive answer about Dragon Breath https://media.wizards.com/2019/dnd/downloads/SA-Compendium.pdf