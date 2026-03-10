Deep Stalker Ranger

@jaa0109 @JeremyECrawfordDeep Stalker Ranger is an Archetype, Spell-Less replaces spellcasting. Possible to make a character thats both? trying to make both changes really starts to stray into rogue territory — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 28, 2016

@jaa0109Deep Stalkers can hide as a bonus action. What’s this do to the core Ranger ability Vanish? missed that! I'd drop an extra rider at 14 for the deep stalker ability – you can attempt to hide with disadvantage in dim light — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 28, 2016