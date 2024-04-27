In DR 1486, are Red Wizards not in Thay still seen as evil?

Still seen as evil by many: slavers, "evil empire," and so on. Mistrusted by many more(thanks to sinister mercantile methods; widespread … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 25, 2017

Is friction between natives of Thay under Szass Tam and enclave Thayans something outsiders know? Or is that a 'cold friction'? Thanks btw! You're very welcome! MOST outsiders wouldn't be aware of it, but astute traders and envoys (diplomats) who deal with Thayans would. But…

