@mikemearls How terrifying would Szass Tam with the Hand of Vecna and the Wand of Orcus be? CR? Asking for a friend…

Quite powerful – CR 25 – 30. He nearly attained godhood and sits atop a hierarchy of archmages all looking to replace him. https://t.co/vApnPX4RET

What do you like better, the eye of vecna or the hand? Since I started with ad&d the eye is so much more mysterious and fascinating I find the eye more interesting – bigger sacrifice, more interesting to consider how it might afflict its user

