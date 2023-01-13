@JeremyECrawford Not sure if you're fielding questions about Xanathar's Guide yet, but I'm curious about the design intent by having Identifying a Spell take a reaction/action. — Sivad Semaj (@therealjimdavis) November 9, 2017

In Xanathar's, Identifying a spell requires an action or a reaction because it involves focused deduction; it's not automatic. Moreover, I didn't want combat to devolve into people identifying every spell. #DnD https://t.co/Vj5kD3tjTp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017

But since Counterspell is also a reaction, that means you can never actually know the spell you’re countering before you counter it? Seems like there should be an exception there.It intentionally doesn't work with counterspell. Counterspell is a sudden effort to break a spell. You're intended to have only enough time to cast it, not to carefully weigh whether the other caster's spell is worth breaking. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017

Would it be reasonable that one person could identify a spell and another counterspell it with that knowledge?Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017

If any of my DMs use these rules yeah I probably will. I quite liked the powerful feeling of control you got from PHB counterspell, it was like playing a Blue deck in MTG. But I can see why you’ve written it this way so again thanks for the clarification.To be clear, the rule in Xanathar's has no effect on how counterspell functions. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017

Sorry I think I’ve misunderstood. Previously my DM (or me if I were DMing) would announce which spell was being cast, then the PC would choose to use their reaction or not. Were we doing it wrong somehow? I’m willing to accept we were but I’ve never seen it played differently :/Your DM is choosing to be generous with information, which is the DM's prerogative. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017

What if you use your reaction to identify it and communicate the spell to some one else who has their reaction left? That works. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017

Along the same lines, I’m betting you have to guess. It creates interesting choices during combat, rather than mechanically optimal ones.You have to guess. Counterspell is extremely potent. Gambling on the outcome is an intended part of the spell's design. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017

I don’t think that’s interesting, that just makes Counterspell pretty worthless at higher levels. There’s better things you can do with a sixth level spell slot than waste it counterspelling a second level spell because you’re playing a shell game with the DM and guessed wrong.If you don't have the stomach for the risk posed by counterspell, I do recommend avoiding it. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017

Because the old way already worked without this headache. It’s a half-hearted attempted at nerfing counterspell, not an attempt to speed up gameplay. Call it what it is, we’re not idiots. The optional rule in Xanathar’s has no effect on how counterspell functions. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017

It does though. I don’t know how you can say that unless you just aren’t thinking about the implications of how much worse it makes the spell. Why would ever upcast it now? The optional rule in no way dictates how players and DMs describe spellcasting at their table. If your group always says what spell you're casting, ignore this rule. This option exists for the DM who wants a formalized way of identifying spells. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017

Yeah I get that it’s an option. It’s just not one that alleviates slowdown at a table like you seem to suggest. All you’ve done is add a passing-priority system to D&D in the same vein as Magic the Gathering. That’s what I don’t get. The intent. This rule isn't intended to speed up play. It's intended to give you a formalized way to identify spells. I did say that it's an action/reaction, rather than no action at all, because I didn't want it to lead to endless identification. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017

By the rules, PCs know if they’ve been hit or not before they cast Shield. They also know if someone has cast Magic Missile or not. So there isn’t even consistency between how Shield and Counterspell work when it comes to that spell. You are correct. Counterspell has never worked liked shield. Xanathar's Guide doesn't change that fact. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017