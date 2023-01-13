@JeremyECrawford say a bard uses mantle of inspiration first in combat. Would this give all players 2 reactions in the first round? — Chris Hawes (@wazeewa) November 14, 2017

Mantle of Inspiration doesn't increase the number of reactions a person can take. It follows the normal rule: once you take a reaction, you can't take another one until the start of your next turn. #DnD https://t.co/aJT1itn9Ez — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2017

Right but does this allow for 2 reactions in the first round? One from the bard and the second after your turn? Basically my question is, can someone use a reaction BEFORE their first turn in combat? — Chris Hawes (@wazeewa) November 14, 2017

No rule prevents you from taking a reaction before your first turn in a combat. #DnD https://t.co/pna5aZQPi4 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2017