@JeremyECrawford say a bard uses mantle of inspiration first in combat. Would this give all players 2 reactions in the first round?
— Chris Hawes (@wazeewa) November 14, 2017
Mantle of Inspiration doesn't increase the number of reactions a person can take. It follows the normal rule: once you take a reaction, you can't take another one until the start of your next turn. #DnD https://t.co/aJT1itn9Ez
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2017
Right but does this allow for 2 reactions in the first round? One from the bard and the second after your turn? Basically my question is, can someone use a reaction BEFORE their first turn in combat?
— Chris Hawes (@wazeewa) November 14, 2017
No rule prevents you from taking a reaction before your first turn in a combat. #DnD https://t.co/pna5aZQPi4
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2017
Only if you’re surprised, which explicitly says so as an exception to normal play. 🙂 Yes, a number of exceptions can deprive you of the ability to take reactions.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2017