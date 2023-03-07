I’m curious about the decision to require using half your movement to get up from prone. Seems odd if I have 30 it’s 15 if I have 300 it’s 150? How come a static number wasn’t used?Because we wanted you to use half your speed.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018
2 thoughts on “I’m curious about the decision to require using half your movement to get up from prone, seems odd…”
That’s not really an explanation of why you wanted to use half speed JC.
I love Jeremy Crawford’s answer. It made me laugh and reminded me of something I read long ago in an old book. Someone asked God why he wasn’t going to do something-or-other. His answer:
“There’s two reasons I’m not going to do that. One, because I don’t want to do it. And two, because I ain’t going to do it.”