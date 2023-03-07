Aura of Hate: would the damage bonus also apply to an Awakened Undead PC

@JeremyECrawford Aura of Hate: fiends and undead within 10 feet of the paladin gain a damage bonus. Does this apply only to fiends and undead friendly to the Oathbreaker, or would the damage bonus also apply to an Awakened Undead PC within ten feet of the enemy NPC Oathbreaker? — Joe (@JLemmonhead) January 15, 2018

The Oathbreaker’s Aura of Hate makes no mention of the fiends and undead being the paladin’s allies. In other words, the aura benefits a fiend or an undead whether or not the creature is friendly toward the paladin. #DnD https://t.co/4Dqmhq8wpi — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 15, 2018