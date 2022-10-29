@JeremyECrawford If your Passive Perception is your effect minimum Perception, would this apply to other skills? Passive Stealth? Athletics?
— Mat Reece (@world_of_reece) May 27, 2017
If a DM decides (a) to use a passive check and (b) it's always active, it can function as a skill check minimum. Entirely up to the DM. #DnD https://t.co/wsMFtwV7yF
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 27, 2017
So, in other words, per RAW no skill can ever get lower than a result of 10. Great ruling.