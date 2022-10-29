@JeremyECrawford Does readying an attack prevent me from taking a reaction. If I ready my attack, and a creature moves by, do I get the AoO? — Sam Fox (@famuelsox) June 2, 2017

The Ready action spends your action. If you take the readied action, your reaction is also spent. No reaction = no opportunity attack. #DnD https://t.co/4lMSsHwAdd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 2, 2017

If I ignore the trigger for the readied action, do I get my reaction back? Can I take an AoO then? — Amir Khan (@AKhanMedia) June 2, 2017

With the Ready action, you don't use your reaction until you respond to the trigger your chose. Until then, only your action is spent. #DnD https://t.co/5nB4TZ27rV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 2, 2017