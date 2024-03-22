If you were recreating Volothamp in 5e what would you put him at for class, race, level?

@Hayate_MasaruIf you were recreating Volothamp in 5e what would you put him at for Class, race, background, level? He's IN the 5e Realms! See Volo's Guide To Monsters, Dungeonology, and certain issues od Dragon Plus (mid-level wizard and low-level rogue) — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 15, 2017

@Hayate_MasaruPerfect, been looking around but was having trouble finding decent info on the subject. Thanks. A pleasure! 8th or 9th level wizard, 3 or 4th eogue…and a bunch of ODD (and I do mean odd) magic items. Including a healing ring. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 15, 2017