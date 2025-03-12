@JeremyECrawford If you Shove/Push a grappler grappling an ally, does it break the grapple (because of reach) at the cost of 1 attack? RAI?
— Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) January 25, 2017
Leaving the reach of a grappler does, indeed, end the grapple, as stated in the third bullet of the grappled condition (PH, 290). #DnD https://t.co/sMpDlsHkMB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 31, 2017
2 thoughts on “If you Shove/Push a grappler grappling an ally, does it break the grapple at the cost of 1 attack?”
Jeremy, you never answered the original question.
“As an action, Can I push or shove an ally or the grappler, to break a grappled ally”?
Agreed. This is an unfortunate habit that Crawford has: when given the opportunity to properly clarify a *specifically-cited* aspect (no the shoving-character trying to break the grapple *on himself*, but rather break the grapple relative to an *ally* being grappled) he only recites a pat formula that replies to a contextually different (if subtly so) ruling. It’s unfortunate given that so many of his other answers are more spot-on/clarifying…