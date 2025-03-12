If you Shove/Push a grappler grappling an ally, does it break the grapple at the cost of 1 attack?

2 thoughts on “If you Shove/Push a grappler grappling an ally, does it break the grapple at the cost of 1 attack?

  1. Greg Gidney says:

    Jeremy, you never answered the original question.
    “As an action, Can I push or shove an ally or the grappler, to break a grappled ally”?

    • tideoftime says:

      Agreed. This is an unfortunate habit that Crawford has: when given the opportunity to properly clarify a *specifically-cited* aspect (no the shoving-character trying to break the grapple *on himself*, but rather break the grapple relative to an *ally* being grappled) he only recites a pat formula that replies to a contextually different (if subtly so) ruling. It’s unfortunate given that so many of his other answers are more spot-on/clarifying…

