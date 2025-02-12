@ChrisPerkinsDnD my player wants his paladin to serve a lawful neutral deity. Can paladins not have good alignment? Most things say pal=good — Bloobury Pancakes (@BlooburyPancake) February 5, 2017

Though most of them are good, paladins have no alignment restrictions. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/Nc29MwlmNk — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 5, 2017

@ChrisPerkinsDnD you know as well if not better that people will be up in arms over this, forums and subreddits still fight over it. — Paladin Caddy (@twitch_paladin) February 5, 2017

So be it. One great thing about D&D is that DMs can make their own house rules if they don't like something. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/gBl9H3b8rU — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 5, 2017