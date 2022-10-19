If you shove an attacking creature with your readied action, does it cancel the enemy action?

@MosesLord777If you shove an attacking creature with your readied action, does it cancel the enemy action for the rest of its turn? With the Ready action, everything depends on the trigger. What's the trigger you have in mind? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 8, 2017

@JeremyECrawford "If the enemy attacks me/my ally, I shove it" — Moses Lord (@MosesLord777) May 8, 2017

The Ready action preps a reaction that can occur right after its trigger. If an attack is your trigger, the reaction happens after it. #DnD https://t.co/gmL2qznSVB — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 8, 2017

@JeremyECrawford But, I'm asking for the enemy action.

If I shove when it uses its action to attack, does it means it can't use its action again x the turn? — Moses Lord (@MosesLord777) May 9, 2017