@JeremyECrawford If you ready an action to strike an foe, can you use action surge on that held action? — Thomas Meyler (@ThomasMeyler) September 20, 2017

Action Surge specifies that you take the extra action on your turn, not on someone else's. #DnD https://t.co/K5TFSNii8a — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017