@JeremyECrawford If you ready an action to strike an foe, can you use action surge on that held action?
Action Surge specifies that you take the extra action on your turn, not on someone else's.
But, you can use Action Surge for the Ready action, right?On your turn, you could indeed use Action Surge to take the Ready action.
