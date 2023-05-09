@JeremyECrawford Have a question concerning Ghost Lantern. Since the effect doesn't have a cooldown (every short or long rest), does that mean the bearer in possession of the Ghost Lantern will never need to make a death saving throw?
— Timothy (@timothyreese) January 29, 2018
If you're attuned to a ghost lantern and within 10 feet of it, you can avoid making death saving throws while you're unconscious. #DnD https://t.co/MczXPaIAaq
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 9, 2018
You're welcome!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 9, 2018
One thought on “Does the bearer in possession of the Ghost Lantern will never need to make a death saving throw?”
Does this prevent other things from causing death saving throw failures i.e. being damaged?