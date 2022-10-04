If you move around a creature you’re grappling does it cost extra movement?

@JeremyECrawford If you move around a creature you're grappling without changing its position, does it cost extra movement?

@armando_doval Thanks! Can a grappled creature be moved sideways (e.g. me and the target each move 5 feet to the left)? Or only towards/away from me? The rule is only concerned that you halve your speed and keep the grappled creature within reach.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2017