If you move around a creature you’re grappling does it cost extra movement?

@JeremyECrawford If you move around a creature you're grappling without changing its position, does it cost extra movement?
— Armando Doval (@armando_doval) April 13, 2017
If you're not moving a creature you're grappling, the rule on moving a grappled creature doesn't apply. #DnD https://t.co/bgQwJ1Y9N1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2017
@armando_doval Thanks! Can a grappled creature be moved sideways (e.g. me and the target each move 5 feet to the left)? Or only towards/away from me? The rule is only concerned that you halve your speed and keep the grappled creature within reach.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2017