@JeremyECrawford You first cast spirit guardians and then sanctuary. Does sanctuary end when spirit guardians deals damage to enemies? #DnD — Azuro (@gandhi39) July 28, 2016

RAW: Sanctuary isn't stopped if an already-cast spell deals damage. RAI: A damaging activity ends the spell. #DnD https://t.co/OeQ1QJQyf3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2016

@gandhi39not sure I understand this: by RAW it’s possible, but you guys “patched” it with RAI but haven’t published an errata about it yet? RAI means errata or a future edition would possibly change RAW, right? Thanks for the answer That's correct — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2016

@Ghilteras We haven't changed the spell. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 16, 2017