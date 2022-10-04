@JeremyECrawford You first cast spirit guardians and then sanctuary. Does sanctuary end when spirit guardians deals damage to enemies? #DnD
— Azuro (@gandhi39) July 28, 2016
RAW: Sanctuary isn't stopped if an already-cast spell deals damage. RAI: A damaging activity ends the spell. #DnD https://t.co/OeQ1QJQyf3
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2016
@gandhi39not sure I understand this: by RAW it’s possible, but you guys “patched” it with RAI but haven’t published an errata about it yet? RAI means errata or a future edition would possibly change RAW, right? Thanks for the answer That's correct
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2016
@Ghilteras We haven't changed the spell.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 16, 2017
@GhilterasBut you will right? Otherwise the difference between RAW and RAI is lost to me It works as written, so you can confidently use RAW. If you're the DM and prefer the RAI, change it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2017
3 thoughts on “Does Sanctuary end when Spirit Guardians deals damage to enemies?”
How would Sanctuary And Conjure Animals work?
Hehehe looks like er a dm fiat. Raw the summoned animals are going the attacking. You can have sanctuary up and simply tell your fighter ally to stab the giant and it won’t negate sanctuary. In this case you summon an ally or a group to do the same thing. Person as lly I say clever casting. Your dm may not like it much though.
this has been errataed
https://media.wizards.com/2018/dnd/downloads/PH-Errata.pdf