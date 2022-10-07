@JeremyECrawford If you cast Time Stop and cut a rope bridge does the bridge fall while the creatures on it stay? — Franco (@JoaoFrancoBabby) April 21, 2017

Time stop ends, as stated in its description, if you do anything that affects other creatures. Causing them to fall counts. Bye, spell.

But nothing happens to them yet? The bridge isn't going to fall, because time is stopped. Time resumes because you did something that affects other creatures.