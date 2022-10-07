@JeremyECrawford If you cast Time Stop and cut a rope bridge does the bridge fall while the creatures on it stay?
— Franco (@JoaoFrancoBabby) April 21, 2017
Time stop ends, as stated in its description, if you do anything that affects other creatures. Causing them to fall counts. Bye, spell. #DnD https://t.co/GRpzhhZ7eL
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 21, 2017
@Lord_SicariousBut nothing happens to them yet? The bridge isn’t going to fall, because time is stopped. Time resumes because you did something that affects other creatures.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 22, 2017
Alternative take: Cut a rope bridge, and nothing happens until time stop ends. This is most likely how I would run it, Mr. Crawford. #DnD https://t.co/kjJnTDasvC
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 24, 2017
One thought on “If you cast Time Stop and cut a rope bridge does the bridge fall?”