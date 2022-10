“From dragon eggs hatched were we?”

The brainstealer was to melancholy inclined

From devouring many a downcast mind

Its mouth-tentacles for gaiety often pined

Or even rapture, of the finest kind

So I tickled it gently, from behind — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 12, 2022

Her lovers were gallant, and numbered seventeen

Even before I came on the scene

For she was a decidedly insatiable Queen — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 13, 2022