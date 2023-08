@JeremyECrawford If using your familiars senses and the familiar is destroyed do you still need to use an action to return to your own senses?

The find familiar spell requires you to take an action to use your familiar's hearing and sight, instead of your own. You automatically return to your own senses at the start of your next turn. #DnD https://t.co/vIGkKhh0sr

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2019