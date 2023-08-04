@JeremyECrawford Question: A Night Hag is in a coven with two Sea Hags. Do the hags have access to shared spellcasting if the Night Hag goes ethereal but still within 30 feet?

If two people are on different planes of existence, they are infinitely far away from each other. For example, if I'm on the Material Plane and you're on the Ethereal Plane, we're not within 30 feet of each other. #DnD https://t.co/gj9b0672gT

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2019