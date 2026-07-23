If I communicate exactly where the invisible target is would enable to attack the creature?

@JeremyECrawford 1/2 Monk/warlock with devil's sight and awakened mind opens on a target in the darkness spell. Can he communicate with his — NZwowdude (@MissBoJangles1) April 24, 2016

@JeremyECrawford ranger friend to communicate exactly where the target is, to enable him to make an attack against the creature? Would this — NZwowdude (@MissBoJangles1) April 24, 2016

Being told where an invisible creature is doesn't nullify the benefits of being invisible. #DnD https://t.co/3zyZYnMe2N — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford there are already ways of hitting invisible targets, eg if they are too noisy? — NZwowdude (@MissBoJangles1) April 27, 2016

If you can't see your target, you have disadvantage on the attack roll, no matter how noisy the target is. #DnD https://t.co/VhJ22XWC0U — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 27, 2016