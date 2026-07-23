.@ChrisPerkinsDnD can verbal components of spells be provided by familiars of mute casters? Like a parrot? — Joe Hills (@joehills) April 17, 2016

Now that's something I'd probably allow. 🙂 https://t.co/jwzMMG4m85 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 17, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @joehills how did the mute train the parrot to speak? — PedroAsani (@PedroAsani) April 17, 2016

It's a magical familiar. Let's not dwell on the particulars. https://t.co/2K9iNaXn9u — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 17, 2016

@joehills @ChrisPerkinsDnD I had a ranger who was mute but spoke through her parrot. Spent 10 months squawking like a parrot. — Ed Bowen (@Edwardlbowen1) April 17, 2016