.@ChrisPerkinsDnD can verbal components of spells be provided by familiars of mute casters? Like a parrot?
— Joe Hills (@joehills) April 17, 2016
Now that's something I'd probably allow. 🙂 https://t.co/jwzMMG4m85
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 17, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @joehills how did the mute train the parrot to speak?
— PedroAsani (@PedroAsani) April 17, 2016
It's a magical familiar. Let's not dwell on the particulars. https://t.co/2K9iNaXn9u
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 17, 2016
@joehills @ChrisPerkinsDnD I had a ranger who was mute but spoke through her parrot. Spent 10 months squawking like a parrot.
— Ed Bowen (@Edwardlbowen1) April 17, 2016
I would kill your character. No offense. https://t.co/n1Ip6KxCx8
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 17, 2016
One thought on “Can verbal components of spells be provided by familiars of mute casters?”
Train it telepathically. Done.