If I cast Shillelagh on my quarterstaff and have Polearm Master feat, does the bonus attack deal d4 or d8?
@ArtificerAlf If I cast Shillelagh on my quarterstaff and have Polearm Master feat, does the bonus attack deal d4 or d8? The bonus attack would use a d4. I like it: druid master of polearms!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 23, 2014
3 thoughts on “If I cast Shillelagh on my quarterstaff and have Polearm Master, does the bonus attack deal d4 or d8?”
At our table, yes. A quarter staff with shillelagh would do 1d8 with the bonus attack. Here’s why. With pole arm master, you can use a bonus action to make to a melee attack with the opposite end of the weapon. The weapons damage die is a d4. With this Feat. You have learned how to do this attack trick. So your quarter staff does a d6 weapon damage die on an attack, and a d4 damage die as a bonus attack. Now for the fun part, by casting shillelagh on your quarter staff. You now change your damage die to a MAGICAL d8 damage die.as described by the spell, So both end will do 1d8. With pole arm Feat you are an all day every day, with your quarter staff, a d6 attack die weapon with a d4 attack die bonus attack weapon, the Magic in casting shillelagh, changes the weapons attack die or die’s to d8. thanks
yes that’s how the spell is written then they should respect it.
its bad enough that sheleighleigh is a stupid lame spell to begin with.
its useless for the druid (good for level 1-4 only) it waist a cantrip slot that you don’t get enough of.
you get only one attack as a druid so why take it?
The power of Shillelagh is abused with multiple attacks mainly fighters as a quick and easy magic weapon at early levels boosted by fighting styles, action surges, and the like. Honestly my favorite build is Magic Initiate: Druid for Shillelagh, Magic Stone, and Goodberry Human Variant Champion Fighter. Who needs silvered weapons when you got a stick that bypasses resistance to non-magical based attacks specially when your DM is lax on magic weapons and fond of werewolves, devils, and golems. On top of that if you use a club you can shout,”Get on the ground. Stop resisting.”, as you beat down your opposition with 1d8+2+Wis that crits on 19/18-20 as you unleash 1-8 attacks, 9 if you use a quarterstaff and pole arm master.