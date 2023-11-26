If I cast Shillelagh on my quarterstaff and have Polearm Master, does the bonus attack deal d4 or d8?

If I cast Shillelagh on my quarterstaff and have Polearm Master feat, does the bonus attack deal d4 or d8?


  1. Dan says:

    At our table, yes. A quarter staff with shillelagh would do 1d8 with the bonus attack. Here’s why. With pole arm master, you can use a bonus action to make to a melee attack with the opposite end of the weapon. The weapons damage die is a d4. With this Feat. You have learned how to do this attack trick. So your quarter staff does a d6 weapon damage die on an attack, and a d4 damage die as a bonus attack. Now for the fun part, by casting shillelagh on your quarter staff. You now change your damage die to a MAGICAL d8 damage die.as described by the spell, So both end will do 1d8. With pole arm Feat you are an all day every day, with your quarter staff, a d6 attack die weapon with a d4 attack die bonus attack weapon, the Magic in casting shillelagh, changes the weapons attack die or die’s to d8. thanks

    • Ahmed Yassin says:

      yes that’s how the spell is written then they should respect it.
      its bad enough that sheleighleigh is a stupid lame spell to begin with.
      its useless for the druid (good for level 1-4 only) it waist a cantrip slot that you don’t get enough of.
      you get only one attack as a druid so why take it?

  2. eskimoquinn1 says:

    The power of Shillelagh is abused with multiple attacks mainly fighters as a quick and easy magic weapon at early levels boosted by fighting styles, action surges, and the like. Honestly my favorite build is Magic Initiate: Druid for Shillelagh, Magic Stone, and Goodberry Human Variant Champion Fighter. Who needs silvered weapons when you got a stick that bypasses resistance to non-magical based attacks specially when your DM is lax on magic weapons and fond of werewolves, devils, and golems. On top of that if you use a club you can shout,”Get on the ground. Stop resisting.”, as you beat down your opposition with 1d8+2+Wis that crits on 19/18-20 as you unleash 1-8 attacks, 9 if you use a quarterstaff and pole arm master.

