Can Borngray move 15ft, Misty Step, multiattack, move 15ft away and use Shield spell if targeted?

  Alex says:

    That is Rules as Written, and I never put it together despite the rules being clear, I always assumed things like AoO and reactions took place on other peoples turns and were separate from the limitations of of one spell/one cantrips limitations. However, I will continue to allow it in my games and I also allow some higher level spells like healing word to work too.

    • A Reaction can occur at any point during anyone’s (including your own) turn, as long as you have a Reaction “slot” available (as it were) and the conditions meet the specifics of the Reaction in question.

