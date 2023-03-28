If druid created a magic pebble, could I attach it to an arrow and fire it from a bow?

hello @JeremyECrawford if our druid created a magic pebble via the cantrip. could I attach it to an arrow and fire it from a bow. I am a black smith so I could craft an arrow head to help this

Spells officially do only what's described in their text. However, players often come up with creative, alternative uses, which DMs are responsible for adjudicating. I encourage a DM to say yes to such uses when they're non-disruptive and fun. #DnD https://t.co/6KTSZVB8xb

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018