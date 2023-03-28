If druid created a magic pebble, could I attach it to an arrow and fire it from a bow?

hello @JeremyECrawford if our druid created a magic pebble via the cantrip. could I attach it to an arrow and fire it from a bow. I am a black smith so I could craft an arrow head to help this
— Angus Davidson (@angus_davidson) January 12, 2018
Spells officially do only what's described in their text. However, players often come up with creative, alternative uses, which DMs are responsible for adjudicating. I encourage a DM to say yes to such uses when they're non-disruptive and fun. #DnD https://t.co/6KTSZVB8xb
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018