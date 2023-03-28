Charger feat is the +5/ push ability seperate from the bonus attack?

@JeremyECrawford on the charger feat in the players handbook is the +5/ push ability seperate from the bonus attack like Great Weapon Master's -5 for +10 is separate?

The Charger feat gives you one benefit: the ability to combine a bonus action with the Dash action. And the feat defines what you can do with that bonus action. In contrast, a feat like Great Weapon Master gives you more than one benefit, each with its own effect. #DnD https://t.co/pJuHk7Mjxe

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 23, 2018