if an attack also forces a save, does the target suffer the attack’s damage before rolling the save? The order of operations is determined by the wording of the specific game effect. There's no general rule. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 27, 2017

Concrete example: hit by Thunderous Smite, attack’s damage would reduce you to 0. Are you unconscious when you roll the save?Or any effect with the wording "on a hit, the target takes X … damage, and makes a … saving throw. On a failure, Y happens." — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) June 27, 2017

In that example wording, the damage does take place before the saving throw. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 30, 2017

If the saving throw adds damage, would you wait until after the save to check for instant death? E.g. Giant Spider’s bite.Your answer makes sense, just trying to reconcile it with a previous tweet about the giant spider's bite. https://t.co/UI4327yc4b — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) June 30, 2017

Again, there's no general rule. My answers are based on the wording of particular effects. They're each exceptions. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 30, 2017