@JeremyECrawford One of the actions a Familiar can take is the help action. Can a familiar help with Ability Checks and, if so, which ones? — leo croft (@redwarrior864) June 11, 2017

A familiar can take the Help action as written, which includes helping ability checks. See "Working Together" (PH, 175) for more. #DnD https://t.co/FodkXHfkj8 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 12, 2017

So my bat with an Intelligence of 2 can help me with my History and Arcana checks? — Drop Bear (@dropbear8mybaby) June 13, 2017