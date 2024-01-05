@JeremyECrawford #dnd question. If an artificer carries their Eldritch Cannon, and someone casts invisibility on the artificer, can the cannon become invisible – since "invisible" is a condition, and the cannon is immune to all conditions?

The D&D Invisibility spell turns you invisible, along with anything you're wearing/carrying.

If the spell is cast on you while you're carrying an Eldritch Cannon, the cannon is invisible while it's on your person, as your invisibility cloaks it. #DnD https://t.co/3moyLD4mW7

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 17, 2020