@JeremyECrawford @Wizards_DnD Does Bigby's Hand "grasping" feature hold grappled flying creatures in the air, or do they fall as soon as the grapple succeeds?

If Bigby's hand is grappling a flying creature midair in D&D, that creature is being held aloft by the hand.

The rule on flight states that you fall if your speed drops to 0 unless you're being held aloft by magic. The Bigby's hand spell is magic, as are all spells. #DnD

