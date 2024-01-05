@JeremyECrawford @Wizards_DnD Does Bigby's Hand "grasping" feature hold grappled flying creatures in the air, or do they fall as soon as the grapple succeeds?
— John Lent (@johnnyblaise) March 17, 2020
If Bigby's hand is grappling a flying creature midair in D&D, that creature is being held aloft by the hand.
The rule on flight states that you fall if your speed drops to 0 unless you're being held aloft by magic. The Bigby's hand spell is magic, as are all spells. #DnD https://t.co/oI3nMf2w32
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 17, 2020
One thought on “Does Bigby’s Hand “grasping” feature hold grappled flying creatures in the air, or do they fall as soon as the grapple succeeds?”
I ruled a character that wants to Shield Bash using his ability from the Shield Master Fighter Archetype follows all the general rules for Two-Weapon fighting with his specific rules for that ability replacing the general ones. If he using his bonus action first to Shield Bash, then the only action he can do is an Attack action.
Am I correct in my interpretation of the rules or am I missing something?