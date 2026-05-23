If a spell knocks you back into a wall when standing next to the wall what happens?

@JeremyECrawford if a spell knocks you back into a wall (eldritch blast with repelling feature) when standing next to the wall what happens? — Dave Hanlon (@davelhanlon) February 23, 2016

@davelhanlon so there is no additional damage taken ? No, unless a DM or a game feature says otherwise. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2016

@davelhanlon You're a fellow #DnDawesome , thank you for your feedback. Been rolling d20’s now for almost 30 years old timer! I started playing about 37 years ago. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2016

@davelhanlonback when we had to use crayons on our dice to fill in the numbers to see them! Exactly! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2016