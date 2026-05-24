Ep04 – Dice, Camera, Action! With Dungeons&Dragons

Watch live video from wotc_DnD on www.twitch.tv
1d20 minutes away from #DiceCameraAction episode 4 ("Flour Children"), with the #wafflecrew and @trottimus as guest star! #hype
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 12, 2016
We're streaming Curse of Strahd NOW over on https://t.co/p5gl0oLear with @trottimus @AnnaProsser @ProJared @NateWantsToBtl and @HollyConrad.
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) April 12, 2016
That was a great session of D&D! Thanks for having me @Wizards_DnD !
Maybe Falkon will return someday… #PrayForPaultin
— Chris Trott (@trottimus) April 13, 2016
@AnnaProsser EVILyn's happy-go-lucky nature gets everyone into trouble. #doodle pic.twitter.com/yqSYyPeZOB
— Tim P (@tjpart) April 13, 2016